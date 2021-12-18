Plowie McPlow Plow and the Big Leplowski hit the streets

SPOKANE, Wash.– The snowplows are out keeping the roads clear this weekend.

That includes Plowie McPlow Plow and the Big Leplowski, two of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s tow plows.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Plowie McPlow Plow was out and about Saturday on I-90. If you’re hitting the roads, make sure you’re giving the snowplows plenty of room. WSDOT said the plows go slow, 35 mph or less slow, to keep the roads clear.

If you’re traveling you’ll want to see what’s happening on the roads before you head out.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS:

Washington:

Idaho:

Check online

Call 511

If you get into trouble in snowy winter weather, you need to be prepared. Make sure you have an emergency kit and plenty of gas in the tank before you head out.

