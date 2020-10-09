Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted

More than a dozen people have been arrested and charged in what prosecutors say was a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the government.

Thursday evening, authorities released details of the suspects’ plan, which was allegedly months in the making.

Investigators say more than a dozen people were scheming for months to kidnap Whitmer and violently overthrow the government—they are now facing a slew of charges in their alleged plot.

Whitmer was one of the top choices for Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 presidential election; and now, federal and state authorities revealed that she was also the target of a premeditated, intricate plot.

“They are extremists and undertook a plot to kill the governor.”

Six men arrested Wednesday night are accused of training and gathering weapons and tactical gear for months, all with the goal of kidnapping and killing Governor Whitmer before Election Day—even allegedly constructing and testing improvised explosive devices to target law enforcement, so they could attack the capitol in Lansing and destroy a bridge.

Seven others linked to the militia group ‘Wolverine Watchmen’ are also facing charges under Michigan’s Anti-Terrorism Act.

“Our efforts uncovered elaborate plans to endanger the lives of law enforcement officers, government officials, and broader public. Multi front operation to apprehend was skill fully executed resulting in no casualties,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

According to investigators, suspect Adam Fox said he wanted “200 men” to storm the building and take hostages, including Governor Whitmer, and try her for treason. They would then use molotov cocktails to destroy police patrol cars.

In late July, Fox and another man—who was actually a confidential source for the FBI—allegedly scoped out Whitmer’s vacation home, taking photos and videos. Fox reportedly told the man, “We’ll go out there and use deadly force,” according to the criminal complaint.

The FBI says it first learned of the group’s plot earlier this year and began using undercover agents to track their activities, including a meeting in June when authorities say the suspects discussed violently overthrowing multiple state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution.

When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard, but I’ll be honest—I never could have imagined anything like this,” said Whitmer in a press conference Thursday.

Back in May, intense protests unfolded outside the Capitol Building in Lansing. Some residents demanded the state open amid coronavirus restrictions, with some of them spotted with guns and symbols of hate.

The six men who were arrested last night could face life in prison if convicted on federal charges of conspiracy to commit a kidnapping.

