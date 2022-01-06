‘Please delay your trip’: WSDOT says avoid mountain passes as snowstorm rolls in

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Lukas K on Unsplash

SNOQUALMIE PASS — If you don’t have to drive, stay home.

An impactful snowstorm is on its way to Washington and the Department of Transportation is warning drivers to avoid mountain passes.

Just another reminder of what's coming. We ain't lying, it really is going to be a DOOZY of a storm! Pls delay your trips if you can. If you absolutely have to go make sure you have food, water, medications, warm clothes and blankets because you will see major delays. pic.twitter.com/Gw1tXSja8K — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 5, 2022

“It really is going to be a DOOZY of a storm! Pls [sic] delay your trips if you can,” WSDOT tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Lower elevations are expected to see up to eight inches of snow, while Snoqualmie Pass could see more than a foot.

If you must absolutely travel across mountain passes, make sure you are prepared in case you are stopped or get stuck. WSDOT said there will be major delays. Pack extra food, water, medications, warm clothes and blankets.

Drivers can check the latest mountain conditions at the following links:

READ: Winter weather over mountain passes makes it hard for stores to get supplies delivered

FORECAST: The calm before tonight’s winter storm- Mark

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.