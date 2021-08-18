Pleasant Wednesday ahead, some showers linger – Matt

We’re waking up to nice and cool temperatures in the 50s on this Wednesday. That will set the tone for a really nice day around the Inland Northwest. It will be warmer than it was Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s and a few spots in the 80s.

Air Quality is starting out “good” or “moderate” in most areas and it looks like the rain and cool air overnight has calmed down fire activity in a big way. As we head into the afternoon look for light smoke from area fires to filter back into our skies. Air quality will be variable for next few days. Smoke from Canada could also be a factor as it drifts down.

A couple of showers will linger in North Idaho today on the backside of yesterday’s storm system which is now moving through Montana. Rain chances are small at 20 percent and will drop to zero tonight.

Temperatures warm up tomorrow into the low 80s, but that’s the peak for the week ahead. Generally expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for the next few days. Another storm system will up the chances for rain Friday night and Saturday. Sunday looks breezy and cool, a nice day to get outside barring any new smoke activity.