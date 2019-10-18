Plea deal reached in Lewis and Clark H.S. threat case

A plea deal has been reached in the case of a former Lewis and Clark High School student charged with making threats against the school and students.

It’s not clear right now what charge(s) Lee is pleading guilty to, but court filings show he’s scheduled for a plea and sentencing next Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. A source familiar with the case said an agreement had been reached.

According to court records, the case in which he’s pleading guilty was originally charged as cyberstalking, threats to kill and violation of a court order.

Lee was charged with making threats against Lewis and Clark students on several occasions.

Last month, a judge threw out a confession he made while under arrest. The judge said officers did not have probable cause to stop a vehicle Lee was riding in. In that case, Lee’s confession was the strongest evidence against him.

His trial had been set for January.

This story is developing; we’ll update it with any new information as we get it.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.