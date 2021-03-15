Playing the lottery? These are the luckiest retailers in eastern Washington

Blank forms for the Mega Millions lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday's Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday's Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you feeling lucky? You might want to pick up a lottery ticket!

The Washington Lottery has announced the luckiest retailers in eastern Washington. In 2020, these retailers sold the most winning prizes valued at $1,000 or more.

The Division St Fred Meyer was the luckiest retailer in eastern Washington with six wins

6 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 10618 E Sprague Ave in Spokane Valley

6 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 14202 N Market St in Mead

6 Wins: Andersons Grocery at 711 S Clark Ave in Republic

5 Wins: Safeway at 2507 W Wellesley Ave in Spokane

5 Wins: Safeway at 2509 E 29th Ave in Spokane

5 Wins: Albertson’s at 400 Bridge St in Clarkston

5 Wins: Harvest Foods at 260 W 3rd Ave in Kettle Falls

5 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 3321 W Indian Trail Rd in Spokane

5 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 5912 Highway 291 in Nine Mile Falls

Were you one of the lucky winners?

Washington’s lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support state programs since 1982. That includes the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide and supports early childhood education learning programs.

More information can be found on www.walottery.com.

