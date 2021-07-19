Playing in Hoopfest not your thing? Be a volunteer
SPOKANE, Wash. — The countdown to Hoopfest is on and if you are not quite up to the challenge of playing, consider being a volunteer.
Volunteers make the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament possible and there is an opportunity for just about everyone.
Perhaps the biggest volunteer opportunity is being a court monitor. This will put you right in the middle of the action. Court monitoring is a full weekend commitment and you will have to go through a two-hour training seminar, but you will get a Hoopfest Nike Swag Bag.
If that does not sound like the right fit, there are several other volunteer positions, including the following:
- Beverage distribution
- Computer input
- Festival area
- Lunch program
- Center court scoring
- Master scoreboard
- Merchandise
- Monitor headquarters
- Sponsor garden
- Team check-in
- Contest courts
- Information tent
If you are interested in donating your time, click here to sign up.
