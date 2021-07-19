Playing in Hoopfest not your thing? Be a volunteer

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The countdown to Hoopfest is on and if you are not quite up to the challenge of playing, consider being a volunteer.

Volunteers make the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament possible and there is an opportunity for just about everyone.

Perhaps the biggest volunteer opportunity is being a court monitor. This will put you right in the middle of the action. Court monitoring is a full weekend commitment and you will have to go through a two-hour training seminar, but you will get a Hoopfest Nike Swag Bag.

If that does not sound like the right fit, there are several other volunteer positions, including the following:

Beverage distribution

Computer input

Festival area

Lunch program

Center court scoring

Master scoreboard

Merchandise

Monitor headquarters

Sponsor garden

Team check-in

Contest courts

Information tent

If you are interested in donating your time, click here to sign up.

