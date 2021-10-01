Plastic bags now cost 8 cents in Washington, but where does the money go?

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — A ban on single-use plastic bags went into effect in Washington Friday, costing 8 cents for a recyclable one at the store. But where does that money go?

According to Washington’s Department of Ecology, businesses keep the entire 8 cents to recover some of the cost of providing the bags. Also, it’s to incentivize customers to bring their own reusable bags.

The ban applies to grocery stores, restaurants, retail and small vendors.

For businesses that choose to charge more than 8 cents, the department said it must be listed as a separate line item for tax purposes. So, if a store were to charge 16 cents, there would be two separate charges on the receipt: one 8-cent charge under the new law and a separate 8-cent charge at the store’s discretion.

The ban was supposed to go into effect in January, but the pandemic put it on hold.

It is expected to reduce contamination in recycling and compost systems across the state, promote reuse and recycled content, build consistency in policy and enforcement across the state and support the recycled paper industry.

