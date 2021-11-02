Plaster enjoying new role, in new sport, at new school

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shadle Park Senior Aubrielle Plaster recently moved here from California, her basketball coach advised her to play a fall sport to get in shape, so she’s playing soccer for the first time. Plaster is the subject of this week’s Shining Star.

Plaster has been put in a leadership role on her new team even without having played before, she’s excelled in that role and she says it’s been a great experience.

Plaster is an example of a great student-athlete as she has a 3.9 GPA and will study Psychology at BYU after high school.

