Planned Parenthood sues to block Idaho’s new abortion ban

by Erin Robinson

Keith Ridler - staff, AP The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The bill has already passed the Senate and now heads to Republican Gov. Brad Little's desk.

BOISE, Idaho – Planned Parenthood has filed a petition in the Idaho Supreme Court to block the state’s new abortion law.

The law is modeled after Texas’ statute, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allows it to be enforced through lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges.

The law, which is set to go into effect on April 22, will also allow certain family members to sue abortion providers and collect a minimum $20,000 reward for a successful claim.

Idaho Governor Brad Little signed the measure into law last week, saying he supports the “pro-life policy in this legislation” but fears the “novel civil enforcement mechanism will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise.”

“This law is a cruel overreach by politicians so intent on controlling the lives of their constituents that they’re willing to compromise our constitutional rights and compromise our health and safety, all in order to ban abortion,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky. “By passing S.B. 1309, these politicians sold their souls to an extremist minority. I want to be clear: We will not allow them to take away our control over our own bodies. We will go to every length to restore Idahoans’ right to abortion.”

Planned Parenthood says the ban will “eliminate health care entirely for many residents who don’t have the money or time to travel out-of-state to obtain the care they need.”

Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho previously said they are expecting more Idaho patients to cross the border to get abortion care as a result of the legislation. As it stands, 43 percent of abortion care patients in the Spokane Valley clinic are from Idaho.

Meantime, Washington has taken steps to protect abortion care access. Governor Jay Inslee recently signed the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act, which confirms that nurse practitioners and physician assistants can provide abortion care.

