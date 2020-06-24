Planned Parenthood files legal injunction against TCAPP

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Legal Voice and Planned Parenthood have filed a legal injunction against the Church at Planned Parenthood (TCAPP).

Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho announced the suit Tuesday, which they say is to stop TCAPP’s interference of their healthcare operations.

RELATED: Councilwoman drafts law to quiet protests at facilities like Planned Parenthood

“Patients who rely on Planned Parenthood for vital medical care have the same right as all Washingtonians to access health care without unreasonable disruption or interference,” said Legal Voice Senior Staff Attorney, Kim Clark. “This is more vital than ever in a global health pandemic that is disproportionately harming people of color — people who already face substantial obstacles to accessing healthcare. TCAPP and its loud mob of angry protesters, many of whom carry guns, have terrorized patients and staff at Planned Parenthood long enough.”

Planned Parenthood says the First Amendment protects TCAPP’s rights to protest, but not to interfere with patient care, which is what they say is happening. The organization says the yelling and excessive noise is affecting patients in the building, and regularly violates Municipal Code ordinances.

Planned Parenthood says TCAPP “represents a threat to public health and the lack of enforcement represents a threat to public safety insofar as it may create the impression that the protesters are untouchable by the police.”

“These are not protesters – they are bullies who are trying to take away care from young women, men, the LGBTQ community and black, indigenous, people of color in Spokane,” said Karl Eastlund, CEO of this branch of Planned Parenthood. “Our health center is the principal provider of reproductive health care in Eastern Washington and North Idaho and we see 10,000 patients annually who otherwise would not have access to the care that they need. Enough is enough.”

The organization says this injunction was a last resort, after a recent protest allegedly got too loud even in the presence of police. According to Planned Parenthood, TCAPP is planning another armed protest Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.