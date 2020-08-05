Plane makes emergency landing in Priest River school playground

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Witnesses say a plane made a rough emergency landing in a Priest River school baseball field.

According to the pilot, he took off from the Priest River Airport and immediately started having engine problems. He reached 100 feet above ground when his plane lost power, forcing him to put the plane down.

He ended up on the sports field of a nearby school, and survived the rough landing.

The pilot told 4 News Now that he is glad he managed to touch down, otherwise he says he likely would have hit a building.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.