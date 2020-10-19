Plane crashes after hitting power line near Warden, pilot not injured
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A plane crashed after striking a power line near Warden Sunday afternoon, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the pilot, Grant Cox, was flying a 1989 Christen Industries model A-1 around 2:00 p.m. when it hit a power line while attempting to land near Road 2 southeast and Road P southeast.
Cox was the only person in the plane when it crashed. He was not injured.
