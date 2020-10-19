Plane crashes after hitting power line near Warden, pilot not injured

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A plane crashed after striking a power line near Warden Sunday afternoon, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the pilot, Grant Cox, was flying a 1989 Christen Industries model A-1 around 2:00 p.m. when it hit a power line while attempting to land near Road 2 southeast and Road P southeast.

Plane crash near Warden on Sunday: Pilot Grant Cox was flying a 1989 Christen Industries model A-1 which crashed after striking a power line while attempting a landing at around 2 p.m. Sunday near Road 2-Southeast and Road P-Southeast. Cox, the lone occupant, was not injured. pic.twitter.com/i2O6ecJSAo — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) October 19, 2020

Cox was the only person in the plane when it crashed. He was not injured.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.