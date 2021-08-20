Plan your weekend carefully! Showers and thunderstorms arrive tomorrow afternoon and stick around for Saturday – Kris

We’ve got to make the most of the last few precious weekends of summer. This one might start off a little rough, but it will finish strong. Hazy/smoky skies will be a Friday-morning bummer. A wind shift Thursday night will bring smoke into the Spokane area from a fire near Yakima. The Air Quality Index will hopefully not get any worse than the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range. By late afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will move into the Inland Northwest. The best chance of storms will hold off until late Friday evening through Saturday morning.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon for a good portion of the Inland Northwest including the Coeur d’Alene area. These storms could bring heavy downtowns. Meanwhile, Saturday will be cool and showery at times with highs in the 60s. Sunday, there is still a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the higher terrain, but it should be dry, breezy and mild in town. Highs will pop back up into the 70s for a pretty nice day to be outside!