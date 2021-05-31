Plan ahead! Temperatures are heating up this week – Mark

Mark Peterson
by Mark Peterson

It’s going to be sunny and warm all day long and into the evening.

Your 4 Things to Know: Sunny and warm with light winds, record heat expected this week. Make sure you plan ahead—dress for the hot weather, stay hydrated and if you are heading out onto the water, remember that rivers and lakes are still very cold this time of year!

Today wraps up May with very warm weather…

June starts even hotter.

High pressure and heat starts building today with 90s expected Tuesday through Thursday. The weekend will cool down back into the 60s.

