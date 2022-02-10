Place your sports bet at Chewelah Casino’s Ceasar’s Sportsbook

CHEWELAH, Wash.– Get ready to wager on your favorite teams at Chewelah Casino.

Starting at 1 p.m. Friday you’ll be able to place your bets at Ceasar’s Sportsbook at the casino. Bettors will be able to place their wagers and watch their favorite teams.

There will be a ribbon-cutting and ceremonial first bet at 11 a.m. Friday.

Former Zags player Rob Sacre will be there as a special guest. Chewelah Casino and Sacre will make a donation to ParaSport Spokane.

In Washington, you can place bets on any professional level team. You can also bet on college teams, as long as they’re not a Washington school.

You can find more information on Chewelah Casino’s website.

