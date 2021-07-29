Pioneer Fire burning in Priest River grows to 200 acres, causes evacuations

by Erin Robinson

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A wildfire in Priest River has grown to 200 acres (0.31 square miles), forcing evacuations for people living in several areas.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for Saddler Creek, Skunk Cabbage, Mundy and portions of Bodie Canyon Road and Slippery Slope. Hwy 57, which is east of the fire, remains open.

Those being evacuated can go to the Priest River Community Church at 49 Washington Street.

The fire began around 1:30 p.m. and is being called the “Pioneer Fire.”

About 50 firefighters are on the ground and crews are responding from the air.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

