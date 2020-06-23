Pinot’s Palette reopens under Phase 2, continues virtual classes and take home kits

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Pinot's Palette Spokane Pinot's Palette reopens under Phase 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — The paint and sip studio, Pinot’s Palette in Spokane, is open again for in-person classes under Phase 2 of Safe Start.

But the social activity is now a socially distanced one.

They initially cautiously reopened with 15 people maximum per class, but now it’s been extended to 20 people per class and all tables will be spread out 6 feet apart.

There will be no more than 5 people of the same group per table.

Hand sanitizer is available when you enter the studio and aprons are sanitized after each use.

Customers are encouraged to pre-purchase their beverages online when they book their class, so that way the drinks are ready for them upon arrival and there is less contact with employees.

As a ‘thank you’ for purchasing drinks ahead of time, they are giving a 25% discount.

Guests will be encouraged to throw up a peace sign in class to indicate they would like another drink.

Having guests stay in their seats and bringing the drinks to them helps keep the social distancing guidelines so there isn’t a line at the bar.

Employees are required to wash their hands upon entering the studio and they thoroughly clean and sanitize after each class takes place.

While Pinot’s Palette is open again for in-person classes, they will continue to offer virtual classes and take home painting kits.

For more information, visit the Pinot’s Palette Spokane website here.

