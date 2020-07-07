Pilot, several passengers identified in Lake Coeur d’Alene plane collision

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has identified several of the people involved in the plane collision over Lake Coeur d’Alene on Sunday.

The Brooks Seaplane, one of the two planes in the crash, was piloted by 58-year-old Neil Lunt of Liberty Lake. The other passengers identified were 48-year-old Sean Fredrickson, a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old boy.

The two aboard the Cessna plane have been identified, but authorities are still notifying next of kin.

Three other people have been recovered from the wreckage, but have not yet been identified. The Sheriff’s Office says two more bodies are among the crash, but Sonar and Dive teams have not reached them yet due to the depth and location of the wreckage.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.