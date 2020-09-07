Pilot injured in crash landing in Hayden, investigation underway

HAYDEN, Idaho — The pilot of a Cessna 182D was injured when he crash landed near English Point Rd. Sunday night.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Craig Craviotto of Athol suffered non-life threatening injuries when he attempted to land the plane on Lancaster Road. Craviotto told deputies he did not have enough fuel to make it safely to the Coeur d’Alene Airport, which was his target destination and initial starting point

Craviotto was the only occupant in the airplane and was transported to Kootenai Health for his injuries. The KCSO report will be forwarded to the FAA and NTSB for further investigation.

It does not appear that alcohol was a factor.

