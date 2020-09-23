Pilot dies in crash fighting Schill Fire near Emmett, Idaho

EMMETT, Idaho — A pilot died in a crash while fighting the Schill Fire near Emmett, Idaho, on Tuesday.

The pilot was flying a Single Engine Air Tanker when the crash took place, according to the Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation.

The Schill Fire sparked at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and is burning grass and brush near Pearl Road, according to the Bureau of Land Management in Idaho. Currently no structures are threatened and there are no evacuations in place.

More information on the pilot who died will be released after family is notified, BLM said.

