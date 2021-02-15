Pig Out in the Park slated to return in 2021, with possible changes

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A beloved Spokane tradition, Pig Out in the Park, is set to return in 2021.

The annual food festival was canceled this past summer because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A release sent by organizers said they are encouraged by recent signs of improvement and plan to bring the event back for its 41st year,.

This year’s Pig Out in the Park will be held from September 1-6 and will feature 50 food booths, 200 menu items, 35 public market booths, community organization booths and live entertainment.

Organizers said they are working with the city, county and state to get the necessary approvals and guidance to organize the event. They also expect it will require modifications to “effectively deliver a zero-transmission environment that assures the safety of all involved.”

As vaccine rollout continues, organizers plan to assess the situation daily and provide updates as needed.

“We fully intend to produce the 41st Annual Pig Out in the Park… just differently than in previous years,” the release said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.