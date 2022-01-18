Pig Out in the Park set to return Labor Day weekend 2022

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Pig Out in the Park is scheduled to make its return to Riverfront Park on Labor Day Weekend.

The annual food and music festival has been canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will bring together 50 food booths, three adult beverage gardens, 90 musical acts and 40 public market booths. As usual, it will run for six days, between August 31 and September 5.

The event is free to attend.

