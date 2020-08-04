Pig Out in the Park 2020 canceled

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Iconic Spokane event Pig Out in the Park has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The 41st annual Pig Out in the Park will now be held September 1-6, 2021.

Pig Out’s manager, Bill Burke, made the announcement on Tuesday, citing advice from the Regional Health District, City of Spokane, Police Department and Riverfront Park.

“It is obvious that Washington State, Spokane County and the City of Spokane will not be in Phase 4 of the Governor’s pandemic reopening strategy by September 15th,” said Burke, “So public gatherings of more than 50 people will not be permitted by the City of Spokane.”

The decision was also made to support local businesses, many of whom would have to take on “unnecessary expense” to set up a spot at Riverfront during the pandemic.

“We would like to thank all of our vendors, sponsors and the over 300 local musicians, bands and entertainment acts that have applied to participate and/or perform at this year’s Pig Out in the Park,” said Burke. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone again next Labor Day 2021. Thank you very much Spokane.”

According to Burke, Pig Out in the Park served nearly 200,000 servings of food last year, and presented around 100 artists from around the region and country, also attracting food and market vendors from around the U.S.

