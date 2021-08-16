Pig out in the Park postponed again

SPOKANE, Wash.– You can put your stretchy pants away– Pig Out in the Park is not happening this year.

Event leaders broke the news Monday. They said after lots of discussions, it would be best to put the event on hold. Their reasoning? Concern for the public’s health and safety.

Event organizers said they have coordinated closely with the Spokane Regional Health District, Riverfront Park and the City of Spokane to have a safe event. They said it is their duty to take the rinsing number of COVID-19 cases seriously and do what’s best for the community and all those involved with the event.

Organizers said the reasons their event could be riskier than others are the venue, uncontrolled free entry and a very large 6-day audience.

This year’s Pig Out in the Park was scheduled to take place September 1-6.

Don’t worry, the festival is scheduled to go on next year! Event organizers said the 41st Annual Pig Out in the Park is now rescheduled for August 31 through September 5, 2022.

