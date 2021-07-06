Pig Out in the Park officially returning in 2021

SPOKANE, Wash. — A beloved family tradition will return later this summer.

After being canceled in 2020, Pig Out in the Park will be held in Riverfront Park the first week of September.

The annual event features dozens of food vendors, market booths, community organizations and live music, all in one place.

More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, but if you would like to mark your calendars, the festival will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from September 1-6.

