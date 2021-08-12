Pig Out in the Park looking to hire ahead of 2021 return

SPOKANE, Wash.– Get your stretchy pants ready, because Pig Out in the Park is right around the corner.

But first, the event needs people to help make it happen. That’s why it is holding a job fair from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Skate Ribbon Multi-purpose Room in Riverfront Park.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a daytime person or a night owl, shifts are available for both. The positions are paid, so you could be making money to work at the city’s favorite food and music festival.

More information can be found on the festival’s Facebook page.

The beloved local family tradition makes its 2021 return Sept. 1- Sept. 6 at Riverfront Park after it was canceled last year.

The annual event features dozens of food vendors, market booths, community organizations and live music, all in one place.

