Pierce County sergeant shot in the line of duty out of the hospital

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash.– One of the Pierce County deputies shot during an investigation is out of the hospital.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department shared a video of Sergeant Rich Scaniffe, 45, leaving the hospital Friday. He was escorted out by his fellow SWAT members.

Sgt. Scaniffe has been with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for 21 years. He has been a member of the SWAT team for 14 years and has been the team’s commander for one year.

He was one of two deputies shot Tuesday near Spanaway. The other was Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, who died Wednesday from his injuries.

The shooting happened while a SWAT team was serving a warrant for Jeremy Dayton, 40, who was shot and killed.

