Pierce County deputy shot in the line of duty dies

SPANAWAY, Wash.– One of the Pierce County deputies shot during an investigation Tuesday died.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, passed away.

He was married and had a young son.

Calata had been with the sheriff’s department for 6.5 years. Before that, he served in the U.S. Army for five years and has served in the National Guard for the last seven years. He’s been part of the SWAT team for four years.

Sergeant Rich Scaniffe, 45, was also shot during the investigation. He has been with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for 21 years. He has been a member of the SWAT team for 14 years and has been the team’s commander for one year. The sheriff’s department said he was out of surgery.

KOMO News said Calata and Scaniffe were serving a warrant for felony assault with a weapon when the suspect shot at them. The TV station said the deputies shot back and killed the suspect, who was later identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Dayton.

