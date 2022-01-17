Pierce County deputy fatally shoots person

by Associated Press

PUYALLUP (AP) — Authorities say a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a person during a traffic stop.

The deputy had pulled over a person near Puyallup, Washington, about 10 p.m. Sunday. KOMO reports the deputy told dispatch the person had a gun and one minute later, radioed shots were fired.

Deputies sped to the scene and tried to save a person who was in the back of the vehicle. The person was declared deceased.

Two others in the vehicle, including the driver, were not injured. The deputy was also not injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, along with other agencies, were called to help the independent investigation. The deputy who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave.

