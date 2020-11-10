Pierce Co. deputy suffers medical episode, dies on patrol

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Office

PIERCE CO., Wash. — A Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered a medical emergency and passed away while on duty Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said a passerby called 911 around 6:15 a.m. to report Deputy Daryl Shuey was found unresponsive. Deputies and medics attempted CPR and transported him to the hospital, but he passed away shortly after.

The incident happened just after he started his shift.

Shuey, 57, had been with the department since 1994. PCSO said he was a loving father, husband and beloved member of the department.

