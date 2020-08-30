Pick some juicy peaches at Green Bluff before the season is over

MEAD, Wash. — If you’re looking to get your hands on some juicy, Green Bluff peaches, you better move quickly!

You have some time, but peach season will be wrapping up here soon. Several orchards — including Big Barn and Bodacious Berries, Cherry Hill, Hanson’s and more — all have peaches you can pick yourself.

They are great on their own or you can enjoy them in desserts, jams and smoothies. They also freeze well so you can save for a sweet treat this winter.

Learn more about how and where to pick here. And get ready – apple season is almost here!

