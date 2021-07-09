Pick lavender while donating to a good cause at Evening Light Lavender this weekend

by Olivia Roberts

Evening Light Lavender Farm

DEER PARK, Wash. — Lavender lovers, this is your weekend! Evening Light Lavender will host its annual U-Pick Lavender Days at its farm in Deer Park.

Not only can visitors collect more lavender than their arms can carry, there will be music, craft and food vendors.

Admission is $5 but there are additional goodies you can include, like snack boxes. It is best to buy a ticket online beforehand.

Each year, Evening Light selects a charity to support at the festival. This year, they have chosen 4 News Now Anchor Robyn Nance’s nonprofit, Teen and Kid Closet. Representatives from the nonprofit will be at the event to talk to visitors. They will also be collecting all sizes of new flip flops and new or very gently used shorts for TKC shoppers.

U-Pick Lavender Days runs Friday through Sunday. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

