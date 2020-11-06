Phyllis June Johnson went to be with Jesus on November 3, 2020. Phyllis was born on September 28, 1937 in Caldwell Idaho to Ervin Wymer, and Marie (Wight) Wymer. Ervin worked as a carpenter and Marie worked outside the home. Phyllis spent a majority of her childhood in the small town of Notus, Idaho.

Phyllis was close to her maternal grandparents, and enjoyed talking about them. She graduated from Notus high school in 1955, attending a business college for a few months after graduation. While in high school she dated Lyle Johnson, whom she married on October 1955. In 1960 Phyllis and Lyle, with their two oldest children, moved to Spokane Washington. Lyle found work there as a mechanic, and later became a partner in A & L Transmission. Their third child was born in 1962.

In 1969 the family built a house in the Mica Peak area near Rockford, WA, where Lyle and Phyllis lived there until 2015, when they moved back to Spokane Valley. Two years later Phyllis moved to Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake, WA.

Before moving to Rockford Phyllis participated in a bowling league. Her favorite hobbies included genealogy, sewing, gardening, decorating her house, and playing with her beloved cats. She was an avid reader who enjoyed mystery and history books. Phyllis valued young children and the elderly, and enjoyed caring for them. She treasured her role as a wife and mother, and will be remembered for her warm smile.

Phyllis loved God and taught Sunday School and Bible School. She invited Jesus in to her heart at age ten, while attending Notus Baptist Church. After moving to Spokane, the family joined Euclid Avenue Baptist, and later Pines Baptist Church in the Spokane Valley. When they moved to Rockford, the family joined Valleyford Community Church.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Lyle Johnson; three children and their spouses: Debbie (Shaun) Hawley, Nick (Sharon) Johnson, Pam (Ken) Hanvey; five Grandchildren: Arielle Hawley, Vanessa Hawley, Andrew Johnson, Jaeden Hanvey, and Jun Hanvey.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2020, 12 Noon at Southside Pines Cemetery, 13126 East 32nd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.