Phyllis Anne Rothauge

Phyllis Anne Rothauge (76) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home on October 31, 2021. She was born to Elmer and Alice Foster on April 3, 1945, in Roseburg, OR. Phyllis grew up in Lorane, OR and graduated from Crow High School with the class of 1963. She married the love of her life Jim Rothauge on April 23, 1966, in Elmira. The couple later moved to St. Maries, ID following some friends. Phyllis’ husband Jim went into business with these friends and owned and operated TM Logging when they first moved here. Phyllis volunteered as a Campfire Leader and the Lions Clubs International. Jim and Phyllis stayed in St. Maries until 1989 and they returned to Lorane, OR. Phyllis was the owner and operator of the White Iris Craft Store, a partnership that was established with her sister. She also was the owner and operator of the Blue Mountains KOA Campground and store in Pomeroy, WA with her daughter and son in-law as partners. Phyllis loved to travel, and impressively she had visited 49 of the United States. She also traveled into Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belize, France, the United Kingdom, and Amsterdam. She had a passion for decorating and hosting family holiday get-togethers, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love of Elvis inspired an amazing collection of music and memorabilia. Phyllis enjoyed visiting lighthouses and collecting figurines of them. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, rock hounding, gardening, and camping. Phyllis will be remembered as a person who cared for many people over her lifetime. Phyllis is survived by her children Tony (Sherry) Rothauge of St. Maries and Angela (Jim) MacArthur of Belize; grandchildren AJ (Kelsie) Rothauge of Pierce, ID, Zach Rothauge of St. Maries, ID, Stacy (Kevin) Almeida of Medimont, ID, and Heidi Klein of Coeur d’ Alene, ID; great-grandchildren Aurora, Adeline, Hunter, Ryder, Rowdy, and Quinne; sisters Pamela (Kerry) Anderson of Milton-Freewater, OR and Karen Hockley of Sweet Home, OR; many nieces and nephews and their families. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Rothauge, parents Elmer and Alice Foster, parents-in-law Arvid and Mildred Rothauge, brother David Foster, sister Janice Gregory, brothers in-law Ray Gregory and Rod Hockley. A memorial service will be Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11:00 am at Hodge Funeral Home in St. Maries, ID. Phyllis’s ashes will be placed at Forage Lake near the headwaters of the St. Joe River and the Oregon Coast.

