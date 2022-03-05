PHOTOS: Zags team up with the Spokane Quaranteam and No-Li to help community

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was all smiles at the No-Li Bier Hall tonight. The Zags are heading to Vegas this week, but they made time to give back to the Spokane community before they left.

Several players, including Rasir Bolton and Chet Holmgren, teamed up with the Spokane Quaranteam at No-Li Brewhouse to collect socks, backpacks, food and toiletries for people in the community who need them.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.