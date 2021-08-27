PHOTOS: Zags return to campus for fall semester

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Zags, new and old, are officially back on campus for the fall semester!

Gonzaga University is welcoming its second-largest first-year class this week when students begin to fill residence halls, and prepare for the first day of class. According to the university, the 1,330 students also represent the school’s most geographically, racially and ethnically diverse class.

To mitigate the risk of COVID outbreaks this fall, the university is requiring all students and staff to mask up on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Wednesday, 86 percent of the campus community has been fully vaccinated. That includes 88 percent of all students and 83 percent of employees, including faculty, staff and partners.

New student orientation is scheduled for Aug. 27 through Aug. 30. Classes start Tuesday, Aug. 31.

