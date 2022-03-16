PHOTOS: Zags hit the court for first practice of NCAA Tournament March 16, 2022 1:59 PM Erin Robinson, Posted: March 16, 2022 1:59 PM by Erin Robinson Hunter Sallis take a shot during practiceCopyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Gonzaga men's basketball team hits court for first practiceCopyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Gonzaga men's basketball team hits court for first practiceCopyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Limited number of fans show up to watch Gonzaga practiceCopyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Gonzaga men's basketball team hits court for first practiceCopyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Gonzaga men's basketball team hits court for first practiceCopyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Rasir Bolton prepares to take a 3-point shotCopyright 4 NEws Now Show Caption Hide Caption COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin