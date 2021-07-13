PHOTOS: Wildfire leaves trail of destruction through Nespelem

by Olivia Roberts

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — Three wildfires burning near Nespelem left a trail of destruction through the town late Monday night.

People living near Nespelem need to leave their homes now because of three fires burning in the area.

Seven structures, including three homes, were lost. Seven outbuildings were also lost. There is no current estimate on the number of acres burned by the fires.

