PHOTOS: Whitworth honors veterans at annual ceremony

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now







SPOKANE, Wash. — People gathered at Whitworth University on Wednesday for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

The ceremony honors those who have served to protect the United States, with a special recognition of student and employee veterans.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers spoke at the event, along with Associate Professor Mark Baird, who served in the U.S. Army.

Whitworth has held a ceremony each Veterans Day for the past 29 years. Beginning with World War I, Whitworth students both volunteered and were drafted into the military. One student, Henry Olsen, was killed in action.

Since then, students have served in World War II, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.

RELATED: Veterans Day 2020 freebies, discounts

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.