PHOTOS: What Spokane schools will look like this fall with COVID

by Matthew Kincanon

Welcome sign at Longfellow Elementary School Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first day of classes is just around the corner and schools across Spokane are getting ready for their students to return.

Unlike last year where it was either hybrid learning or remote, students will be back in class full-time.

However, things are not going to look like how they did before the pandemic. Some COVID protocols will still be in place. This includes masks, social distancing and other protocols schools have to follow.

Welcome sign at Longfellow Elementary School Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Longfellow Elementary Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Longfellow Elementary Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Longfellow Elementary classroom Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Longfellow Elementary hallway guidelines Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now



Sink and cleaning products. Longfellow Elementary Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Longfellow Elementary School classroom Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Longfellow Elementary classroom Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Hand sanitizer. Longfellow Elementary School Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Shadle Park High School classroom Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now



Shadle Park high School stairwell with COVID protocol signs Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Shadle Park High School Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Shadle Park High School hallway Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Shadle Park High School band room Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now





























RELATED: Need school supplies? Central Valley School District to host back to school resource fair Thursday

READ: Washington to require all K-12 students, school employees to wear masks this fall

RELATED: More kids catching COVID-19 before heading back to school

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.