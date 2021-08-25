PHOTOS: What Spokane schools will look like this fall with COVID
SPOKANE, Wash. — The first day of classes is just around the corner and schools across Spokane are getting ready for their students to return.
Unlike last year where it was either hybrid learning or remote, students will be back in class full-time.
However, things are not going to look like how they did before the pandemic. Some COVID protocols will still be in place. This includes masks, social distancing and other protocols schools have to follow.
RELATED: Need school supplies? Central Valley School District to host back to school resource fair Thursday
READ: Washington to require all K-12 students, school employees to wear masks this fall
RELATED: More kids catching COVID-19 before heading back to school
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.