PHOTOS: What Spokane schools will look like this fall with COVID

Matthew Kincanon,
Posted:
by Matthew Kincanon
Longfellow Elementary School Tour 2021 One
Welcome sign at Longfellow Elementary School
Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first day of classes is just around the corner and schools across Spokane are getting ready for their students to return.

Unlike last year where it was either hybrid learning or remote, students will be back in class full-time.

However, things are not going to look like how they did before the pandemic. Some COVID protocols will still be in place. This includes masks, social distancing and other protocols schools have to follow.

