PHOTOS: We want to see your Halloween costume!

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

It’s Halloween, which means someone out there is prepping a Tiger King mullet as you read this. If that person is you, even better.

We want to see what you’re being for Halloween. So, don’t be shy! Submit a photo of your costume and we just might show it on the news.

