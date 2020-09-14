PHOTOS: Viewers share their game day photos as football comes back!
It’s been a long time coming, but football is back! We reached out to see your game day photos, and you did not disappoint!
Plus, it was a great day for football, too—the Seattle Seahawks opened their 2020 season with a 38-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons!
