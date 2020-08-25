PHOTOS: USPS workers protest in downtown Spokane

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles



















SPOKANE, Wash. — Members with the Spokane Postal Workers Union are protesting outside the downtown post office.

The rally comes amid nationwide operational changes, including the removal of mail sorting machines and blue Post Office boxes. Local members of the American Postal Workers Union say they are rallying to stop harmful cuts and mail delays, and demand emergency funding.

RELATED: Postal workers to rally outside of Spokane USPS office Tuesday

On Saturday, the House approved legislation allocating $25 billion to the USPS. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted “no” on the bill and local postal workers say they want to know why.

“Explain why don’t you care enough for your mostly rural constituents to ensure that the only government agency (USPS) that provides service to them 6 days a week at affordable prices is saved from economic ruin as a result of the 75 year prefunding mandate in conjunction with an unprecedented world wide pandemic,” reads a slip handed out by some of the protesters.

Members of the Spokane Postal Workers Union are protesting downtown and handing out these pre-stamped letters asking Rep. Mcmorris Rodgers why she voted against $25B pandemic relief for USPS. pic.twitter.com/WECEb5V3T6 — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) August 25, 2020

4 News Now reached out to Rep. McMorris Rodgers, who said she voted against the bill because the Postmaster General announced that changes would not be happening before the election.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.