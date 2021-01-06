PHOTOS: Trucks turn out for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally at the Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — Trump supporters are turning out in the Spokane Arena parking lot for a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, the same day Congress is meeting to certify Electoral College votes.

The group will be moving downtown, honking at news stations, the courthouse and city hall. They will then return to the Arena and walk toward Riverfront Park.

Several Republican representatives, including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Rep. Ross Fulcher, have said they will object to the county and delay the certification of President-elect Joe Biden.

