Photos take you inside the ICU at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center September 15, 2021 1:09 PM Erin Robinson, Posted: September 15, 2021 1:09 PM Updated: September 15, 2021 1:10 PM by Erin Robinson Copyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Copyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Copyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Copyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption the Prone Team prepares to flip a patient in order to help them breathe better. Copyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Copyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Copyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Copyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption Copyright 4 News Now Show Caption Hide Caption COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin