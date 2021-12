PHOTOS: Take a look at The Podium’s first-ever sporting event

The Podium holds its first event COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

The Podium holds its first event COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

The Podium holds its first event COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

The Podium holds its first event COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW



The Podium holds its first event COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

The Podium holds its first event COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

The Podium holds its first event COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW



The Podium holds its first event COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

The Podium holds its first event COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

























SPOKANE, Wash.– For a little more than two years, The Podium has been coming to life.

Now, its first-ever event took place on Saturday. That event was the Spokane Invitational.

Take a look:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.