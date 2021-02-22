PHOTOS: Spokane, Spokane Valley Fire working to rescue worker who fell from grain silo

Connor Sarles















SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley and Spokane Fire Department are at Spokane Seed, working to rescue a worker who fell at one of the grain silos.

Both teams are preparing a technical rescue, and warn that traffic will likely be delayed near Alki and Fancher as they work.

This is a developing story.

