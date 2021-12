PHOTOS: Spokane Public Schools breaks ground for new downtown stadium

SPOKANE, Wash.– The downtown Spokane stadium groundbreaking was Tuesday.

Leaders with Spokane Public Schools and other organizations met at The Podium to take part in the ceremony.





Spokane Public Schools stadium groundbreaking COPYRIGHT: KXLY 4 News Now



















