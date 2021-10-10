PHOTOS: Spokane Pride holds drive-thru festival

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s LGBTQ+ community held a festival and car parade at Spokane Arena Saturday afternoon.

For the last 29 years, Spokane Pride celebrates everyone regardless of how they identify themselves. This year, they did it again, but with a twist, because of COVID.

Vendors set up throughout the Spokane Arena parking lot, letting people drive through with decorated cars and getting the resources they need. For some, the festival lets them know there’s a place where they belong.

“It’s really important because it’s [LGBTQ+] a really small, and we live in Idaho, so it’s an even smaller community,” said attendee Michelle White. “It’s important to see something of a larger scale than what we have and meet people that are very supportive.”

Last year, the event was online. But this year it was held in-person. Attendees got to drive through the festival and enjoy meals from local food trucks.

Also, there were performers from local drag performers. There were some llamas too.

Spokane Regional Health District held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the festival.

